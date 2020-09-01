OpSec Introduces Bill Taylor as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, Inc. the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, would like to introduce Bill Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, as the newest member of our Executive team.



Bill’s career includes more than 25 years in marketing, sales, and general management leadership roles. His achievements center on helping companies strengthen their customer relationships by improving their engagement opportunities.

"I'm excited to have joined OpSec Security, and for the opportunity to strengthen and grow our customer engagement opportunities – established through steadfast dedication to providing customers with best-in-class authentication and online monitoring solutions," said Taylor. "I’m proud to be a part of the executive team, supporting the company’s growth strategy and to enhance its already enviable market position."

Bill Taylor’s clients, customers, and former employers – global leaders in Technology, Healthcare, Private Equity, and Professional Services – include such companies as Sage, Stryker, J&J Ultrasound, Philips, IBM, Motorola, Panasonic, Verizon, Bain, Boston Consulting Group, and McKinsey & Company.

Dr. Selva Selvaratnam, CEO OpSec Security said “Bill’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the OpSec Security team. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry. Our new innovations and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our values of customer focus, innovation, and exceptional service, and it is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Bill’s caliber to fulfill this role. I’m confident that Bill will play a key role in continuing to provide and implement high quality solutions for our current and future clients.”

About OpSec Security

For nearly forty years, global brands, institutions, and governments have relied on OpSec Security to ensure the integrity of goods and documents. In a world of rising fraud and black-market alternatives, we are the layer of truth that powers revenue-generating relationships. This is only possible through a unique combination of proven security experience, deep industry expertise, the market’s broadest range of solutions, and a commitment to ongoing innovation. For more information please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec Security on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .



For further information, contact: OpSec Security, Inc. Branddy Spence Director, Corporate Communications