Breakthrough Formulations with Minor Cannabinoids Enabled by Patent-pending Technology

Volunteer Botanicals’ Lipid Neutralization System converts hemp crude, distillates and isolates into “flowable” powders, creating entirely new ingredients

/EIN News/ -- MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the use and availability of full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) becomes nearly ubiquitous, researchers and manufacturers are turning to minor cannabinoids to develop unique product formulations targeting specific consumer wellness needs. However, an inability to create consistent, reliably potent ingredients from minor cannabinoids has hampered the development of these new products.



“This year we are finally seeing the expansion of additional cannabinoids outside of CBD into the marketplace. The challenge now is how to best combine all of these different extracts into precise, easy-to-consume deliveries,” said Derek Odette, CEO and Co-founder of Volunteer Botanicals . “Our Lipid Neutralization System creates ‘flowable’ powder cannabinoids, enabling product developers to create customized products with cannabinoids, terpenes and additional nutraceutical ingredients that meet precise standards of consistency, potency, measurability and reliability.”

Although recent decisions by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency are troubling, interest in hemp-derived cannabinoid products has exploded since their removal from the Controlled Substances Act with the signing of 2018’s Agricultural Improvement Act (Farm Bill). But producers still need a precise method for creating consistent and reliable products. Unlike traditional miscible, water-soluble powders, LNS-produced “flowable” powders are created by reducing cannabinoids in extracts to a consistent particle size, enabling the powder to be utilized in formulations to achieve specific cannabinoid ratios and desired outcomes. The process creates a consistent, flowable powder that homogenizes flawlessly in precise formulations for capsules, tablets and other supplement and pharmaceutical products.

“A lot of people just tend to follow the herd, and the herd has been focused solely on CBD,” said Mark Cruz, co-founder of Zero Point Extraction, an Oregon-based boutique hemp extraction laboratory utilizing Volunteer Botanicals’ technology to develop new products. “But we tend to extract the lesser-known cannabinoids, creating our own path in serving this growing niche market that is increasingly seeking innovative new formulations.”

Often referred to as the “next frontier” in hemp and cannabis, minor cannabinoids are drawing increased interest, including a $3 million investment in minor cannabinoid research projects announced by the National Institutes of Health in September 2019. Volunteer Botanicals’ Lipid Neutralization System is helping to move manufacturers toward innovative new products that combine different minor cannabinoids into precise formulations geared toward specific needs. For example, Zero Point Extraction is using Volunteer Botanicals’ flowable powders to develop a first-of-its-kind new product: The world’s first 1:1:1:1 formulation of CBD with three minor cannabinoids, CBG, CBDa and CBGa.

“We quite simply would not be developing this product without Volunteer Botanicals’ technology,” said Cruz. “We’ve spoken to a lot of different companies to find someone who can enable this type of formulation, but none were able to deliver. It is absolutely a breakthrough in product development.”



“We’re focused on bringing the benefits of CBD, minor cannabinoids and terpenes to a more mainstream audience through both hemp-based and more traditional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter medicines,” Odette said. “Our flowable powder conversion resolves the issues of imprecise cannabinoid formulations and instability when combined with other product ingredients. It is truly the only way to take these cannabinoids, reduce them to the same particle size and reconstitute them back together to build a capsule with this much potential."

If your company is interested in carrying this capsule or using flowable powders in your formulations, please contact Jason@volunteerbotanicals.com. Volunteer Botanicals and Zero Point Extraction are currently taking preorders.

About Volunteer Botanicals

Volunteer Botanicals develops precise cannabinoid formulations, providing manufacturers with consistent, versatile hemp-based ingredients for use in a wide variety of products that meet specific demands of product creators inside and outside the hemp industry. The company’s products provide the building blocks of miscible and “flowable” powders suited for food, beverage, supplements, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Through innovation and technology, Volunteer Botanicals is taking cannabinoids mainstream. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com .

About Zero Point Extraction

Zero Point Extraction is a boutique hemp research and development contract manufacturer focused on minor cannabinoids derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. The company manufactures products for a broad range of clients globally, such as biotech firms, pharmaceutical companies, and formulators. The company works closely with local growers in the Central Oregon area to source the highest-quality biomass and uses independent third-party testing labs to guarantee the highest product quality standards. For more information, visit https://zeropointextraction.com.