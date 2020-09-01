Blue by ADT Launches a Comprehensive DIY Smart Home Security System

New DIY smart home security brand expands offerings with customizable smart home security solutions

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blue by ADT , the recently introduced DIY smart home security brand from ADT (NYSE: ADT) , is expanding its product lineup to offer fully customizable DIY smart home security solutions. Blue by ADT is a flexible, expandable DIY system that allows customers to design a smart home security system customizable to their individual needs while simultaneously offering the peace of mind that comes with ADT’s professional monitoring capabilities.



The Blue by ADT DIY comprehensive smart home security solution includes a smart home hub with integrated keypad, indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras, door and window sensors, motion sensor, and a combination flood and temperature sensor. The innovative suite of smart home security products provides build-as-you-go flexibility to fit each customer’s unique security needs, end-to-end data encryption to help protect user privacy and the trusted ADT customer support resource.

“Blue by ADT features many levels of customization, including a variety of new affordable system and device offerings with a choice of device colors and monitoring options. Our customers have the flexibility to build their ideal smart home security solution and even evolve their systems over time as their needs change,” said John Owens, President of DIY at ADT.

Blue by ADT features two categories of pre-built smart home security systems – Starter and Starter Plus. Alternatively, customers will have the option of a Build Your Own system where they can select and customize a smart home security system to fit their individual needs. And with every Blue by ADT system, customers can choose to self-monitor or select ADT’s 24/7 professional monitoring service for even greater peace of mind. Included with every system is the free Blue by ADT app, where customers have mobile access and control of their Blue by ADT system with unique user arm/disarm codes, live streaming, video recording, system arming/disarming, and 24/7 event alerts. Customers can also manage Z-Wave compatible smart home products (lights, locks, garage door openers, and thermostats) via the Blue by ADT app.

For its campaign debut, Blue by ADT partnered with iconic ’90s music group, Eiffel 65, to remix their 1998 hit “ Blue (Da Ba Dee) ” as the brand’s new anthem. The new Blue by ADT ads can be seen here .

To purchase or learn more about Blue by ADT, please visit www.bluebyadt.com .

