Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Paul Auvil, chief financial officer, and Jason Starr, vice president of Investor Relations, will present in the D.A. Davidson Annual Software and Internet Conference at 8:35 a.m. PT (11:35 a.m. ET) on September 9, 2020

Gary Steele, chief executive officer, and Paul Auvil, chief financial officer, will present in the Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) on September 10, 2020

A live webcast of these presentations will be accessible from the investors page of Proofpoint’s website at investors.proofpoint.com .

