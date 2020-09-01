New Integrated Tank Mount Series with Off-the-Shelf Availability for Process Weighing Applications

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLH Nobel, a brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), today introduced its Tank Mount Series of weighing equipment for process weighing applications. The new series includes three different fully standardized weigh modules with off-the-shelf availability in capacities up to 200 tons and a variety of suitable junction boxes and instruments. It is an integrated solution for accurate and repeatable weighing of materials for a range of applications such as large silos, vessels or small ingredient storage bins as well as clean-in-place batching processes.



Known for its customizable, high-accuracy, smart weighing solutions, BLH Nobel is an established leader in process weighing. The Tank Mount Series, which is designed for end users as well as system integrators and OEMs looking for a cost competitive solution, consists of two low and one high capacity range weigh modules with mV/V output:

With capacities up to 5 ton/tonnes, the metric TankMount weigh module and its imperial counterpart EconoMount weigh module are well suited for general industrial applications that require retrofitting on existing structures or converting hoppers into a scale. The weigh modules are rated IP 67 or better as a standard, with ATEX, FM, NEMA4, OIML and NTEP, Class III and IIIL, certified versions available as an option.

weigh module and its imperial counterpart weigh module are well suited for general industrial applications that require retrofitting on existing structures or converting hoppers into a scale. The weigh modules are rated IP 67 or better as a standard, with ATEX, FM, NEMA4, OIML and NTEP, Class III and IIIL, certified versions available as an option. With the KDH5 weigh module the Tank Mount Series covers larger capacity needs up to 200 tons at accuracy levels of 0.075% of Rated Output. Its compact and robust mechanical design features an integrated tilt guard for easy installation. The weigh module is ideally suited for heavy silo weighing applications or weigh bridges, and offered as ATEX, IECEx or FM approved versions at no additional cost. Higher capacities and EN 1090 compliant versions are also available.

BLH Nobel offers a variety of suitable junction boxes and instruments to provide complete weighing solutions in a one-stop-shop. For example, the WIN5 weigh indicator is well suited for simple applications which can benefit from its stainless steel enclosure, the high-contrast 6-digit LED display and the operating pushbuttons that support tare weight and zero settings of empty vessels. The G5 DIN Rail Mount satisfies advanced process weighing and control instrument needs. Available as a DIN Rail version with integrated display and functional keypad, easy navigation and control directly at the production facility is supported. The modular hardware of the G5 instrument family supports a wide variety of communication options via Ethernet, RS485, USB, Fieldbus and analog output - for full flexibility.

Learn more about the Tank Mount Series at https://blhnobel.com/tank-mount-series .

Follow BLH Nobel at https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/blhnobel .

About BLH NOBEL

VPG's BLH Nobel brand is a world leader in process weighing and force measurement, producing high-quality and high-accuracy weighing and control systems. BLH Nobel load cells maximize accuracy and minimize the effects of mixing, agitation, and temperature changes in critical process stages. The brand´s products and customized solutions are designed to comply with stringent requirements of the pulp and paper industry, as well as process, mining, steel, and offshore industries. BLH Nobel offers a wide variety of communication protocols used in complex production lines and supplies system solutions, products, and services in more than 100 countries around the world. www.blhnobel.com

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com .

MORE INFORMATION

Sales Contact

blhnobel@vpgsensors.com

VPG Contact

Steve Cantor

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Marketing Communications

steve.cantor@VPGSensors.com

+1 (781) 222-3516

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2820c38b-d74c-433b-b228-9ca13e2126fb