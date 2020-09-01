Rubicon Professional Services Continues Expansion With New Office Openings

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO & Oakland, CA Boost Customer Support

Targeting Mountain and West Coast Mission-Critical Facilities

KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Professional Services (RPS), an innovative alternative for constructing or upgrading data centers, telecom sites, and other critical facilities as well as providing Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) services for alternative energy, battery storage, and distributed generation projects, today announced its new Denver, CO and Oakland, CA office openings. Locations were selected for closer customer proximity, enabling the company to offer quick, high-touch support in the Mountain and Western Regions. With the addition of these new offices, RPS anticipates a staff increase of 25% over the next six months.

"We are a client-centric organization that believes in the importance of understanding our customers' business model and objectives so we can properly craft solutions," said William J. Pirrone, PE, Founding Principal of Rubicon Professional Services. "Our focus is to build relationships, create a positive experience, and offer our clients the best value."

The new RPS offices will enable the company to augment and maintain client relationships within vibrant economies while providing strategically located project personnel.

Supporting the Mountain region will be RPS’ Denver, CO office at 2301 Blake St. The office will contain a local support team to assist existing customers as well as expand further sales into the alternative energy, mission-critical data center, healthcare, and telecommunications markets.

The RPS Oakland, CA office, at 66 Franklin St. will enable the company to provide expedited customer response times within the greater Bay Area, Silicon Valley, and the western United States. As with the Denver location, staff will focus on the alternative energy, healthcare, and telecom markets with heightened attention to the tech-based startup community.

About Rubicon Professional Services

Since 2006, Rubicon Professional Services has expertly managed the entire process of building critical facilities such as data and communications centers. From strategy development to assembling custom teams of top-rated engineers, contractors, and equipment vendors, Rubicon is a trusted advisor and business partner to technology-dependent organizations ensuring cost-effective delivery of critical facilities that meet business objectives. Rubicon Professional Services operates nationwide from offices in Atlanta (GA), Denver (CO), Middletown (NJ), Chicago (IL), Kennesaw (GA), and Oakland (CA). For more information about Rubicon Professional Services, please visit www.rubiconps.com and follow on LinkedIn .