LINQ Names Krista Endsley as Chief Executive Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ LINQ , a leading technology provider of K-12 school district operations software, announced the addition of Krista Endsley as Chief Executive Officer. Endsley will drive the company growth for LINQ using strategic operational and financial insights.



Adam Hooks served as Linq’s CEO since 2018, and has now taken the role of President and General Manager of the LINQ Enterprise business unit. In this role, Hooks will focus on further developing LINQ’s ERP and Digital solution suites to help school districts manage their business efficiently.

“Krista will be an exceptional addition to the LINQ team,” said Hooks. “She brings with her over 20 years of experience leading technology companies, and when you pair that with her decade of experience with non-profits, government organizations and associations, Krista is a natural fit for the K-12 sector. Her proven track record of powerful leadership and strategic growth makes Krista the perfect person to usher LINQ into a new era of K-12 school operations.”

Endsley said she is intrigued by the current state of the K-12 technology industry and excited to create an organization that drives innovation through its people.

“It is such an interesting time in the education industry and I’m excited to lead a company with such a strong foothold in that sector,” Endsley said. “With decades of K-12 experience, LINQ is in a unique position to pivot its products to meet the needs of its customers right now. I intend to build a great place where smart, talented and ambitious people desire to work. Attracting and retaining the best is what will continue to make LINQ and its products great.” Endsley added “The opportunity ahead for LINQ is vast, but to seize it, we must continue to focus clearly on our customers, move fast and always transform. A big part of my job is to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to our school districts more quickly.”

Prior to joining LINQ, Endsley served as CEO for Cantata Health. Before her position at Cantata Health, Endsley served as CEO for Abila, a company she carved out from Sage Nonprofit Solutions and grew the suite of purpose built solutions focused on the specific needs of non-profit, government and association customers. Endsley also held various executive positions in her time with Sage.

About LINQ

With over 30 years of experience in the K-12 industry, LINQ is a leading education software provider that delivers a full suite of integrated solutions to help districts better manage their operations. The LINQ platform includes software for finance & human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management.

