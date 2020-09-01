Alpha Sigma Capital Purchases DAG tokens from Constellation Network

Constellation is working with the United States Air Force in Utilizing Blockchain Technology For Big Data Cybersecurity

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), announced today that it is supporting the Constellation Network through a series of token purchases from the San Francisco based blockchain company.

Constellation Network Inc. is a decentralized network and ecosystem that enables seamless and secure communications between big data infrastructure and interoperability between blockchains. Using their distributed network, called Hypergraph, Constellation enables fast, zero trust, scalable solutions for enterprises and the US federal government, to improve data integrity and data assurance. The company utilizes a decentralized directed acyclic graph (DAG) network, and mathematical proofs to organize the network for speed, security.

Last year Constellation signed a working contract with the United States Air Force (USAF) as part of the USAF SBIR Phase I program that provides a scalable and secure approach to big data processing while enabling the merging of legacy system data with existing cloud infrastructure data. The US Air Force produces 1.8T of data every 60 seconds, and Constellation’s work with the department of defense will provide a new standard, with a resilient network, to secure and transport data across various agencies.

Charles Marino, former United States Secret Service Supervisory Agent and Senior Advisor at the Department of Homeland Security commented, “Constellation is one of the unique companies attempting to bridge the gap of real-world adoption for blockchain technologies in large enterprises with huge amounts of data and mission-critical applications.”

Enzo Villani, CEO and Managing Partner of Alpha Sigma Capital noted, “Constellation is setting up to be a market leader for Big Data cybersecurity. Their proprietary Hypergraph network allows organizations and institutions to address threat vectors that pervade data transposition, IoT, and big data initiatives alike.”

Ben Jorgensen, CEO, and Co-founder of Constellation said, “The goal of Constellation was to align ourselves with best in class investors that evangelize the message of decentralization and can propel Constellation’s vision to evolve existing blockchain protocols and ecosystems to integrate with real-world data management systems and applications as well as interoperability of blockchains. We are aligning with leaders of data creation and aggregation to be a powerhouse protocol while aligning with visionaries in the blockchain industry. ”

Recently, Constellation was selected by Dcode, a top tier accelerator for bridging emerging technologies with the federal government, for its 2020 Big Data cohort. Additionally, Constellation was invited to be one of the first contributing members of Space ISAC: a consortium dedicated to identifying threat vectors in the space-related industry.

Constellation also joined forces with Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket to manage data exchange issues for the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI). MOBI describes itself as “a member-led consortium working to make transportation greener, more efficient, and more affordable, using blockchain and related technologies. Through research, education, innovation platforms, colloquiums, and working groups, MOBI works to create and promote high industry standards for smart mobility blockchain adoption.”

Constellation continues to execute on its vision “to create an ecosystem that expands the abilities of engineers and enterprises to invent and refine next-generation technologies by orders of magnitude.”

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund

Constellation Network Inc., is a San Francisco based blockchain company founded in 2017 which provides a decentralized network and infrastructure tools for big data processing and data integrity. Led by Co-Founder and CEO Ben Jorgensen, Constellation has positioned itself to be a market leader forming partnerships to increase big data security and create a standard for data transportation. Partners include the US Airforce, Splunk, Quant Network, Hyperledger, Mobi, Chainlink, and many more spanning business, academia, and the public sector. For more information, please visit https://constellationnetwork.io/

