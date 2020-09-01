Israel conclude multi-spectrum auction for 5G

Israel boasts a highly developed economy and one of its major sectors revolves around high technology products, primarily used in the medical, biotechnology, agricultural, materials and military industries.

Israel also attracts investment in its cyber-security industry and has established itself as a hub for thousands of start-up companies.

To underpin these advanced developments; Israel is developing a robust telecoms sector. It has a high household internet penetration rate, almost all of which are broadband connections and fibre-network deployment is well underway, led by the Israel Broadband Company (IBC).

Coverage of LTE services in Israel is high, while the regulator in August 2020 also concluded an important multi-spectrum auction to enable operators to forge ahead with their 5G plans. The mobile operators have also been active with mergers and acquisitions in recent months, most recently (August 220) with Cellcom acquiring Golan Telecom. A condition of the deal was that Golan Telecom change its MNO licence to an MVNO license.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report. The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators.

Key developments:



Cellcom completes acquisition of Golan telecom;



MoC concludes 5G auction;



MNOs experience revenue decline due to COVID-19;



Emergency law enacted to enable authorities to use mobile phone data for tracking and tracing;



Universal Service Obligations on Bezeq and HOT Telecom help extend broadband availability to 99% of households;



Report update includes Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q2 2020, an assessment of the global impact of

COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:

Bezeq, Bezeq International, Pelephone, HOT Telecom, HOT Mobile, Cellcom, 013 NetVision, Partner (Formerly Orange), 012 Smile, Xfone, Golan Telecom (Electra Communications), Israel Broadband Company (IBC); Remi Levy, Mobile 019.

