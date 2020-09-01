Tour de France Stage 3: Reaction

NTT Pro Cycling’s (www.NTTProCycling.com) Giacomo Nizzolo sprinted to an excellent third place in stage three of the Tour de France, in a display bristling with fight and superb team work.

The stage was ultimately won by Caleb Ewan (LTS) in a perfectly timed finale by the Australian, ahead of Sam Bennett (DQT) with Nizzolo third.

It was a very good day overall from NTT Pro Cycling, who took a main role in the lead-up from as early as 35km out and also safely steered Domenico Pozzovivo home, as he continues to suffer from the injuries he sustained on the first day of the race.

Giacomo Nizzolo I’m definitely happy about the commitment of the guys, we did everything we could. Obviously in the final it could have been better for us but it also could have definitely been worse. I had to start the sprint early because I was scared that if I dropped the speed that we would be caught from behind so it was a super long sprint but performance-wise I’m happy and I think that in the team we are really looking forward to the next sprint.

Ryan Gibbons I’m feeling alright, definitely better than yesterday. It was a long stage and a little bit of bad weather but it wasn’t too tough fortunately. The team worked well together and we were on the podium so not a bad result at all.

From the beginning we’ve know that Giacomo is really, really strong and he’s on good form. Unfortunately there was a bit of bad luck on the first stage but today he proved that he’s strong and if we keep knocking on the door eventually it’s going to open.

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (www.Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

