Jackson County Arson Investigation Results in Arrest

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Murfreesboro man on charges including theft and vandalism.

On May 5, 2019, TBI Special Agents and Jackson County deputies began investigating a fire involving tractors and other equipment on Bethel Palk Road. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that the fire was deliberately set. Agents developed information that tied Kevin Dyer to the fire scene and identified him as the individual responsible for the theft of equipment.

On August 17th, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kevin Dyer (DOB 04/20/1981) with two counts of Burning of Personal Property, one count of Vandalism over $250,000, one count of Vandalism $2,500 – $10,000, and two counts of Theft over $1,000. Dyer was arrested on August 30th and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.