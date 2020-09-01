Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,540 in the last 365 days.

Jackson County Arson Investigation Results in Arrest

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Murfreesboro man on charges including theft and vandalism.

On May 5, 2019, TBI Special Agents and Jackson County deputies began investigating a fire involving tractors and other equipment on Bethel Palk Road. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that the fire was deliberately set. Agents developed information that tied Kevin Dyer to the fire scene and identified him as the individual responsible for the theft of equipment.

On August 17th, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kevin Dyer (DOB 04/20/1981) with two counts of Burning of Personal Property, one count of Vandalism over $250,000, one count of Vandalism $2,500 – $10,000, and two counts of Theft over $1,000. Dyer was arrested on August 30th and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Jackson County Arson Investigation Results in Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.