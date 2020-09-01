Full H-3 Freeway closure Sept. 1 and Sept. 3

Main, News Posted on Aug 31, 2020 in Highways News

Closure will be in both directions between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that the H-3 Freeway will be closed in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange in Kaneohe from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

During this closure the only vehicles allowed on the H-3 will be those whose occupants are there for the free COVID-19 surge testing. This is offered through a partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, the State of Hawai‘i, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Surgeon General. To register or get details on available testing times visit www.doineedacovid19test.com

Details on the testing:

Available testing times are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vehicles will not be allowed to line up earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Vehicles can enter H-3 to line up for the testing from the following ramps: H-201 Moanalua Freeway eastbound (Exit 1C) at the Halawa Interchange, offramps to H-3 East/Kaneohe; H-201 Moanalua Freeway westbound (Exit 1D) at the Halawa Interchange, offramps to H-3 East/Kaneohe; H-1 eastbound (Exit 13A) offramp to H-3 & 78 East – Honolulu/Kaneohe; H-1 westbound (Exit 13B) offramp to H-3 & 78 East – Honolulu/Kaneohe; Kamehameha Highway Kaneohe bound, offramp to H-3 West/Pearl Harbor. Kamehameha Highway Kailua bound, offramp to H-3 West/Pearl Harbor.

Registration and testing will take place inside the tunnels in both directions. This will be on the right-hand side. The left-side lanes of the tunnel will be open for emergency access. Note, this is an adjustment from the notice sent out on Aug. 28.

HDOT staff will monitor carbon dioxide levels in the tunnels. The monitors are set to alert staff if levels hit 25 parts per million (ppm). This is well below the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Permissible Exposure Limits (PEL) of 5,000 ppm https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/idlh/124389.html

Vehicles can drive up to the registration tables, present vouchers and receive the test kit. They will then drive up to the testing tables to complete the process.

Once testing is complete vehicles must continue on the H-3. They will not be allowed to turn around for the safety of those working the test sites and those that are queued to take the test.

Details on the closure:

There will be no access to the H-3 from Likelike Highway.

Non-testing traffic on Halawa bound H-3 from Kailua and Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i will be directed to the Kamehameha Highway offramps at the Halekou Interchange, Exit 11.

This notice is not confirmation that the federal government has formally authorized this closure for emergency operations. HDOT continues to work with the Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) on an expedited approval process; however, given the importance of the testing to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 in the community, HDOT is moving forward with the testing.

HDOT has contacted emergency services, TheBus, and Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i (MCBH) to notify them of the planned closure. The queuing will be monitored by City and State personnel at the Joint Traffic Management Center (JTMC), and information will be provided on closure times and anticipated wait times.

HDOT encourages motorists to take alternate Ko‘olau routes such as Likelike Highway or Pali Highway. Estimated travel times and camera views for all Ko‘olau routes can be found on GoAkamai.org

###