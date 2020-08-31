Kimball Electronics names Douglas Hass as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) announced today the hiring of Douglas A. Hass as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary.



Mr. Hass was previously General Counsel and Secretary of Lifeway Foods, Inc., the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome.

Mr. Hass has broad legal experience, not only in the corporate world, but in private and public legal practice, including a federal district court judicial clerkship. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Hass spent approximately a decade in the technology industry. He is a graduate of the University of Phoenix with a degree in Computer Science/Business and of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

“Over his career, Doug has demonstrated his leadership skills in both law and business. With our significant growth since becoming a stand-alone public company in 2014, it is the right time to add Doug’s talents to our company, especially as we continue our growth as a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider,” says John Kahle, Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary. “Doug will enhance our executive leadership bench strength, and we welcome him to the Kimball Electronics family.”

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.



To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com .

