DOE Issues RFP for Nationwide Low-Level Mixed Low-Level Waste Treatment Services

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for Nationwide Low-Level Mixed Low-Level Waste Treatment Services. The RFP will be issued on a full-and-open, unrestricted basis. It is DOE’s intent to issue one or more Basic Ordering Agreements (BOAs) as a result of this RFP.

The objectives of the BOAs are to provide Low Level Waste and Mixed Low Level Waste (including reactive metals such as lithium batteries, sodium bearing waste) Treatment services; Bulk Survey for Release Services (BSFR) services in accordance with Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) or Agreement State requirements; Development and assessment of alternative disposition strategies; Low Activity Waste (LAW) services; and Ancillary services that aid in the treatment and processing of waste, such as transportation and packaging from the point of origin to the destination (treatment facility, disposal site, or return to the generator) creating a turnkey service.

The anticipated BOAs are performance-based, with the ability to issue competitive firm fixed price or fixed unit rate task orders against them. The BOAs will be established with a five-year ordering period. The task orders will specify a period of performance, which must be completed within six years from the award date of the BOA. No Task Order period of performance will exceed five years.

A dedicated webpage has been established for the Nationwide LLMLL Waste Treatment Services procurement. All news/announcements, documents (including the RFP), questions/answers, and related links will be posted to the following webpage: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/waste_treatment_services/. The Final RFP will also be posted to the Fedconnect website at: www.fedconnect.net.

Additional information is available at the EMCBC website: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/waste_treatment_services/.