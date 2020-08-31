Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,508 in the last 365 days.

Governor Bullock Statement on 100 COVID-19 Deaths in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of 100 Montanans due to COVID-19.

“We have reached a somber statistic in Montana: 100 deaths due to COVID-19. But the people we have lost are not statistics. These men and women were beloved family members and cherished friends. And their loss will continue to reverberate throughout their families and communities – for so many Montanans, this virus has taken away Christmas dinner at Grandma’s, family history and cultural knowledge, or a best friend.

We all share the responsibility of learning to live in our new normal. By doing so, we are not disregarding that 100 Montanans have lost their lives; the best way to honor these souls is to protect the people and the state they loved. Through acting collectively to mitigate the risk, we are preventing this virus from leaving more tragedy in its wake.”

You just read:

Governor Bullock Statement on 100 COVID-19 Deaths in Montana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.