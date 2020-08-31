Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Delphi Energy Corp. Files Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphi Energy Corp. (“Delphi” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

About Delphi Energy Corp.

Delphi Energy Corp. is an industry-leading producer of liquids-rich natural gas.  The Company has achieved top decile results through the development of our high quality Montney property, uniquely positioned in the Deep Basin of Bigstone, in northwest Alberta. Delphi continues to outperform key industry players by improving operational efficiencies and growing our dominant Bigstone land position in this world-class play. Delphi is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DELPHI ENERGY CORP.
2300 - 333 – 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta
T2P 2Z1
Telephone: (403) 265-6171     Facsimile: (403) 265-6207
Email: info@delphienergy.ca      Website: www.delphienergy.ca

DAVID J. REID
President & CEO

