CCL Industries and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (“CCL”) (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, has signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Launched in 2010, this charitable organization is dedicated to accelerating the transition to a circular economy: designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems. Since its creation, the charity has emerged as a global thought leader on the circular economy, keeping it on the agenda of decision makers across business, government and academia.



The New Plastics Economy, a part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, is a circular vision for plastic in which plastic never becomes waste. In 2018, the New Plastics Economy launched The Global Commitment to unite businesses and governments to commit and work for change in the production, use and reuse of plastic.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This is a milestone on our journey towards making the Company a sustainability leader in our industry with responsible supply chain operations and innovative products for customers and consumers globally. We are making the following commitments publicly:

By 2025, all customers of CCL will be able to choose label products and solutions that will not hinder consumer packaged goods to be recyclable, reusable or compostable.



CCL will limit industrial waste ending up in the environment or in landfills by implementing waste reduction strategies. We are setting goals of cutting today’s level of waste by 90% globally by 2025 and eliminating all landfill from our manufacturing process by 2030 in North America and Europe.



CCL will use a fixed financial percentage of its R&D resources annually towards further development of sustainable and circular products.



CCL will continue to work collaboratively across the plastic value chain to ensure packaging is sorted and recycled in practice and at scale by developing enabling label solutions.

In the coming years we will invest in technology and resources to achieve these targets.”

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (hereinafter collectively referred to as “forward-looking statements”), as defined under applicable securities laws, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or depend on future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans” or similar expressions. Statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s commitment to environmentally sustainable policies associated with The Global Commitment.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties relating to future events and conditions including, but not limited to, the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the impact of competition; consumer confidence and spending preferences; general economic and geopolitical conditions; currency exchange rates; interest rates and credit availability; technological change; changes in government regulations; risks associated with operating and product hazards; and the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the following: global economic environment and higher consumer spending; improved customer demand for the Company’s products; continued historical growth trends, market growth in specific sectors and entering into new sectors; the Company’s ability to provide a wide range of products to multinational customers on a global basis; the benefits of the Company’s focused strategies and operational approach; the achievement of the Company’s plans for improved efficiency and lower costs, including stable aluminum costs; the availability of cash and credit; fluctuations of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in resin prices; the Company’s continued relations with its customers; the Company’s estimated annual cost reductions; and economic conditions. Should one or more risks materialize or should any assumptions prove incorrect, then actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further details on key risks can be found in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis section of CCL’s 2019 Annual Report, particularly under Section 4: “Risks and Uncertainties” and CCL’s Interim quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2020. CCL’s annual and quarterly reports can be found online at www.sedar.com and www.cclind.com or are available upon request.

Except as otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or non-recurring or other special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on the Company’s business. Such statements do not, unless otherwise specified by the Company, reflect the impact of dispositions, sales of assets, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or transactions, asset write-downs or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made. The financial impact of these transactions and non-recurring and other special items can be complex and depends on the facts particular to each of them and therefore cannot be described in a meaningful way in advance of knowing specific facts. The forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 21,700 people operating 183 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass-market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.



