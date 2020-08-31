DHS Call Center Hours Changing on August 31, 2020

Due to the exceptionally high volume of calls coming into the Rhode Island Department of Human Services Call Center, our call center hours will change today, Monday, August 31, 2020.

There will be no incoming calls allowed to enter the system after 3 p.m. This half hour decrease, DHS typically takes calls until 3:30 p.m., is being done to ensure that our workers can respond to the callers who are currently awaiting to speak to an agent.

The Call Center will open again at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we strive to work efficiently and effectively for all our customers.