Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For The Month Of September

August 31, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $188 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September as the Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Texas will continue to ensure access to nutritious meals as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "This emergency SNAP extension will help Texans provide healthy food for their families."

"As families return to school, this extension helps Texans purchase healthy, nutritious foods for their households," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

More than 972,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by Sept. 15. The emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and August. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.