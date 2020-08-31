DatabaseUSA.com Identifies COVID related Business Failures and Startups in Near-Real-Time

Unique Data Signals to Navigate a Changing Business Landscape that could see millions of businesses fail

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc within the U.S. Business landscape through a series of shutdowns and patchy restarts, DatabaseUSA.com has developed a series of data signals and unique audience reach attributes to help marketers deal with the dynamic nature of the business landscape.For a complete overview, request a copy of DatabaseUSA.com's influential whitepaper “COVID is Reshaping the U.S. Business Landscape” by clicking here . Copies may also be obtained by calling our Enterprise division @ 877-418-0101 or emailing: C19PR@databaseusallc.comSmall businesses, in particular, are suffering at an alarming rate and according to industry sources, as many as 4 Million Small Businesses may not survive. "In addition, while looking at recent trends, nearly 75% of the 575,000 retail establishments were temporarily closed for some period between March and May of this year," according to Mark Richard, Ph.D., President of DatabaseUSA.com's data research division.To counteract these business challenges, DatabaseUSA.com, a leading provider of business information, has made the following data signals and files available to business marketers to aid in their quest to navigate the uncertainty.1) Business Failures & Temporary closures – up to 300,000 weekly2) PPP Loan Data – Data signals from the 4.3 million small businesses that received PPP loans3) Executives @ Home – home address, phone, email, and cell numbers for business owners4) New Businesses – there are over 50,000 new businesses starting up every weekDatabaseUSA.com is the premier data solution and information provider of full-service databases and email marketing solutions for businesses and professionals. With over 40 years of experience, DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, highly-detailed database of mailing lists, email lists, and sales leads, as well as direct mail, database enhancements, data analytics, and many other marketing and sales, lead services. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com