/EIN News/ -- Further to the press release of June 23, 2020 giving notice that the Golar LNG Partners LP 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 24, 2020, a copy of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlngpartners.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 31, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachments