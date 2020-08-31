Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Further to the press release of June 23, 2020 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 24, 2020, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 31, 2020

Primary Logo

