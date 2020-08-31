September trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Fall isn’t just for hunting! It’s also a great time of year to wet a fly or dunk a worm in your favorite fishery. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 21,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during September.

Some notable stocking highlights include:

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 2,250 Rainbow Trout. This is a very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this small reservoir is a nice local fishing spot and easily fished from the bank.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad City, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 750 Rainbow Trout. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello behind Indian Hills Elementary, this 3-acre pond offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home.

Johnson Reservoir – 750 Rainbow Trout. Located near Preston, this 50-acre irrigation reservoir surrounded by large cottonwood trees is home to a variety of warm water species.

Location Week to be Stocked Number of Trout

Bear River Aug 31-Sep 4 750 (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam)

Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 31-Sep 4 250

Portneuf River Aug 31-Sep 4 330 (Crane Creek access, below Center Street Bridge in Lava Hot Springs)

Portneuf River Aug 31-Sep 4 1,250 (Below Pebble/ above Lava Hot Springs)

Snake River Sep 7-11 2,000 (Tilden, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley)

Crystal Springs Pond Sep 14-18 750

Edson Fichter Pond Sep 14-18 750

Bear River Sep 14-18 250 (Below Alexander Dam)

Bear River Sep 14-18 1,500 (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam)

Crowthers Reservoir Sep 14-18 1,100

Deep Creek Reservoir Sep 14-18 1,000

Devil Creek Reservoir Sep 14-18 5,150

Johnson Reservoir Sep 14-18 750

Montpelier Rearing Pond Sep 14-18 250

Portneuf River Sep 14-18 330 (Crane Creek access, below Center Street Bridge in Lava Hot Springs)

Bannock Reservoir Sep 28-Oct 2 1,000

Montpelier Reservoir Sep 28-Oct 2 900

Blackfoot Reservoir Sep 28-Oct 2 3,000

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.