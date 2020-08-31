Giftster is Getting a Shiny New Release this Fall

Big New Version in the works for Giftster, the popular family wish list sharing app and website

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Giftster announces an expected fall release of the biggest upgrade in the history of the Giftster wish list registry service.

Ron Reimann, Giftster CEO says “We are two years into the development of a reimagined version of Giftster that builds on the success of the existing service. We expect to open early access to some existing members before the holiday shopping season.”

All current and future Giftster members will receive free access to the new version as it rolls out in the coming months. The new release uses the same login credentials and automatically includes all lists and groups in the existing account.

The next generation of Giftster is based on usability studies from the past 24 months, member input, and internal statistics that are guiding ease of use and new feature additions.

Along with a fresh look, the service gets more personal with the ability for members to tailor the personality of their lists, add list messages, and include a photo of themselves for display in their group.

This new mobile responsive version of Giftster is optimized for desktop, tablet, and mobile phone screen sizes.

Other notable features include list sorting, improved member search, and guest shopping on mobile devices.

About Giftster

Giftster continues its fast-paced growth with usage up 60% over the prior year-to-date.

Giftster defines the standard for an easy-to-use, year-round universal wish list sharing service for family and close friends. Giftster wishlists contain gift ideas from any store in the world, and the Giftster platform includes the website at giftster.com, mobile web for small screen devices at m.giftster.com, and apps for iOS in the App Store and Android devices in Google Play and Amazon App Store.

Giftster is the favorite for families wishing to simplify Christmas holiday and birthday gift-giving , and for creating baby, wedding and donation registries .

###

Attachment

RON REIMANN MyGiftster Corporation 612-216-5112 rreimann@giftster.com