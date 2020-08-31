Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividends

Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.79 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. 

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

