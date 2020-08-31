LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in three investor conferences in September.



JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the 13th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 4:00 PM EDT.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10:45 AM EDT.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com .

Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com