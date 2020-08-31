Zoom Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

Second quarter total revenue of $663.5 million, up 355% year-over-year





Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue up 112% year-over-year





Approximately 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up 458% year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

“Organizations are shifting from addressing their immediate business continuity needs to supporting a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere on Zoom's video-first platform. At Zoom, we strive to deliver a world-class, frictionless, and secure communication experience for our customers across locations, devices, and use cases,” said Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan. “Our ability to keep people around the world connected, coupled with our strong execution, led to revenue growth of 355% year-over-year in Q2 and enabled us to increase our revenue outlook to approximately $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion for FY21, or 281% to 284% increase year-over-year.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $663.5 million, up 355% year-over-year.





Total revenue for the quarter was $663.5 million, up 355% year-over-year. Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the quarter was $188.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $277.0 million, up from $20.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 28.3% and non-GAAP operating margin was 41.7%.





GAAP income from operations for the quarter was $188.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $277.0 million, up from $20.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 28.3% and non-GAAP operating margin was 41.7%. Net Income and Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $185.7 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.5 million, or $0.02 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $274.8 million, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, acquisition-related expenses, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.92. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, non-GAAP net income was $24.0 million, or $0.08 per share.

Cash: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of July 31, 2020 was $1.5 billion.





Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of July 31, 2020 was $1.5 billion. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $401.3 million for the quarter, compared to $31.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Free cash flow was $373.4 million, compared to $17.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue include acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, Zoom had:

Approximately 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 458% from the same quarter last fiscal year.





988 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 112% from the same quarter last fiscal year.





A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees above 130% for the 9th consecutive quarter.

Financial Outlook: Zoom is providing the following guidance for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 and its full fiscal year 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be between $685.0 million and $690.0 million and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $225.0 million and $230.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.73 and $0.74 with approximately 300 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.





Full Fiscal Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be between $2.37 billion and $2.39 billion. This revenue outlook takes into consideration the demand for remote work solutions for businesses. It also assumed increased churn in the second half of the fiscal year when compared to historic churn levels due to a higher percentage of customers who purchased monthly subscriptions in the first quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $730.0 million and $750.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $2.40 and $2.47 with approximately 300 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Additional information on Zoom's reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Zoom’s investor relations website at investors.zoom.us.

Zoom Video Earnings Call

Zoom will host a Zoom Video Webinar for investors on August 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to join the Zoom Video Webinar by visiting: https://investors.zoom.us/

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @ zoom_us .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and trends, our growth strategy, and our financial outlook, including our guidance for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 and full fiscal year 2021. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, our business, financial results and prospects would be harmed by any decline in new customers and hosts, renewals or upgrades, our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations, we operate in competitive markets, we do not expect to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future, there is continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 and the responses of government and private industry thereto, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the overall economic environment, any or all of which will have an impact on demand for remote work solutions for businesses as well as overall distributed, face-to-face interactions and collaboration using Zoom, our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our co-located data centers, and failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access could cause current or potential users to believe that our systems are unreliable. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zoom has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Zoom uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Zoom’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Zoom’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Zoom’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Income From Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margins. Zoom defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, and expenses related to charitable donation of common stock. Zoom excludes stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to charitable donation of common stock because they are non-cash in nature and excluding these expenses provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Zoom’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Zoom’s operating results and those of other companies. Zoom excludes the amount of employer payroll taxes related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. Zoom views acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, transaction costs, and acquisition-related retention payments that are directly related to business combinations as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, Zoom believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses and assist in the comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Zoom defines non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Zoom excludes undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities because they are considered by management to be outside of Zoom’s core operating results, and excluding them provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Zoom’s business operations, facilitates comparison of its results with other periods and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

In order to calculate non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, Zoom uses a non-GAAP weighted-average share count. Zoom defines non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, adjusted to reflect the common stock issued in connection with the IPO, including the concurrent private placement, that are outstanding as of the end of the period as if they were outstanding as of the beginning of the period for comparability.

Free Cash Flow. Zoom defines free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Zoom considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.

Customer Metrics

Zoom defines a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, which can be a single paid host or an organization of any size (including a distinct unit of an organization) that has multiple paid hosts.

Zoom calculates net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) from all customers with more than 10 employees as of 12 months prior (“Prior Period ARR”). Zoom defines ARR as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”), which includes any upsells, contraction, and attrition. Zoom divides the Current Period ARR by the Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12 months calculation, Zoom takes an average of the net dollar expansion rate over the trailing 12 months.

Public Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Global Public Relations Lead for Zoom

press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Tom McCallum

Head of Investor Relations for Zoom

investors@zoom.us

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands) As of July 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 748,944 $ 283,134 Marketable securities 732,995 572,060 Accounts receivable, net 295,330 120,435 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 111,545 44,885 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 343,288 75,008 Total current assets 2,232,102 1,095,522 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 152,595 46,245 Property and equipment, net 91,291 57,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,295 68,608 Goodwill 24,340 — Other assets, noncurrent 59,318 22,332 Total assets $ 2,624,941 $ 1,289,845 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,615 $ 1,596 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 560,188 122,692 Deferred revenue, current 714,523 209,542 Total current liabilities 1,287,326 333,830 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 28,090 20,994 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 63,105 64,792 Other liabilities, noncurrent 47,608 36,286 Total liabilities 1,426,129 455,902 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 283 277 Additional paid-in capital 982,541 832,705 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,772 809 Retained earnings 213,216 152 Total stockholders’ equity 1,198,812 833,943 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,624,941 $ 1,289,845 Note: The amount of unbilled accounts receivable included within accounts receivable, net on the condensed consolidated balance sheets was $20.5 million and $12.5 million as of July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively.





Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 663,520 $ 145,826 $ 991,687 $ 267,814 Cost of revenue 192,271 27,900 295,978 52,004 Gross profit 471,249 117,926 695,709 215,810 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,734 15,054 69,123 28,837 Sales and marketing 159,173 79,652 280,729 143,693 General and administrative 81,238 20,955 134,368 39,458 Total operating expenses 283,145 115,661 484,220 211,988 Income from operations 188,104 2,265 211,489 3,822 Interest income and other, net 2,081 4,492 7,871 5,465 Net income before provision for income taxes 190,185 6,757 219,360 9,287 Provision for income taxes 4,196 1,216 6,296 1,532 Net income 185,989 5,541 213,064 7,755 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating

securities (247 ) (20 ) (305 ) (2,794 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 185,742 $ 5,521 $ 212,759 $ 4,961 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.02 $ 0.76 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.02 $ 0.72 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per

share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 282,850,805 271,813,141 281,394,901 192,130,510 Diluted 297,162,309 292,185,665 296,408,229 215,774,619





Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 185,989 $ 5,541 $ 213,064 $ 7,755 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 56,855 18,075 85,632 24,737 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 24,494 8,607 40,781 16,026 Charitable donation of common stock 22,312 — 23,312 — Provision for accounts receivable allowances 11,091 1,865 14,959 2,693 Depreciation and amortization 6,475 3,850 11,814 7,174 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,349 1,583 4,597 3,116 Remeasurement gain on equity investment — — (2,538 ) — Other 911 (771 ) 2,028 (514 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (54,425 ) (19,258 ) (196,926 ) (35,361 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,649 ) (14,980 ) (53,729 ) (23,597 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (88,936 ) (19,266 ) (213,790 ) (33,700 ) Accounts payable 9,115 (7,156 ) 10,871 (2,783 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,744 22,700 202,066 34,923 Deferred revenue 196,287 32,677 519,149 56,234 Operating lease liabilities, net (1,266 ) (2,295 ) (979 ) (3,295 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 401,346 31,172 660,311 53,408 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (277,336 ) (455,175 ) (484,882 ) (478,487 ) Maturities of marketable securities 150,324 22,050 287,338 50,940 Sales of marketable securities 10,284 — 36,897 — Purchases of property and equipment (27,981 ) (14,040 ) (35,253 ) (20,937 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (26,486 ) — (26,486 ) — Purchase of equity investment — — (8,000 ) — Purchase of convertible promissory note — — (5,000 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (1,332 ) — (1,494 ) — Collections of employee loans — — 1,319 — Net cash used in investing activities (172,527 ) (447,165 ) (235,561 ) (448,484 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee equity transactions to be remitted to

employees and tax authorities, net 15,925 — 234,465 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock

purchase plan 20,760 — 20,760 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases 7,831 410 17,417 2,191 Proceeds from initial public offering and private placement,

net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other

offering costs — (524 ) — 542,947 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 44,516 (114 ) 272,642 545,138 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 273,335 (416,107 ) 697,392 150,062 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 758,139 632,137 334,082 65,968 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 1,031,474 $ 216,030 $ 1,031,474 $ 216,030



