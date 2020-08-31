DNREC to reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen Sept. 1

LEWES, Del. – The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline, Tuesday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

The area to reopen includes a stretch of ocean beach and dunes that was previously closed on March 1 to benefit more than 30 species of shorebirds, including up to 11 species of terns, six species of gulls, the brown pelican and the double-crested cormorant as well as threatened and endangered species such as red knots, piping plovers, least terns, oystercatchers and others.

DNREC’s Divisions of Parks and Recreation, Fish and Wildlife, and Watershed Stewardship have worked together since 1990 to implement a management plan to halt the decline of beachnester and migratory shorebird populations. The Point has been closed annually since 1993.

For more information, contact Cape Henlopen State Park at 302-645-8983 or stop by the Park Office.

