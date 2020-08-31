Healthfirst New York Formalizes Coverage of an Innovative Therapy Called AposTherapy® Designed for Use in Orthopedic Conditions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developed by experts in orthopedics and sports medicine, the AposTherapy® foot-worn device is FDA-cleared for treating knee osteoarthritis and a non-FDA cleared wellness device which can help patients live well with other musculoskeletal conditions, such as temporary relief of low back pain, while improving function. AposTherapy® is designed to address the underlying causes of pain by temporarily shifting pressure from painful areas and provides a neuromuscular effect by re-educating muscles for a healthier walking pattern, even when not wearing the device.



Healthfirst, New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance company with 1.5 million members today announced that it will offer coverage for AposTherapy® — an at-home option for knee and low back pain to help patients living with such conditions. During the pilot period, Healthfirst initially provided AposTherapy® treatment to members suffering from chronic knee pain due to osteoarthritis, later expanding coverage to members experiencing chronic low back pain. Healthfirst members would wear the device for about an hour a day, while also attending up to five physical therapy sessions during treatment. The foot-worn device is custom-calibrated for patients by an AposTherapy trained clinician using computerized gait-measurement tools. The treatment program is available to members across all Healthfirst plans. No prior authorization is required. Eligible members can visit www.apostherapy.com to find a nearby clinic at which to be evaluated and fitted for the AposTherapy® device.

Recent research published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows knee osteoarthritis patients treated with AposTherapy® at the study center experienced pain reduction and improvement in function throughout the 6 month study period.

“Healthfirst is at the forefront of providing new technologies and treatment options to our members through our providers. We are happy to bring AposTherapy to our members suffering from chronic knee pain due to osteoarthritis and back pain who are looking for options to temporarily improve pain while also improving function. To date, based on a retrospective review of healthcare claims data, we have seen lower utilization of resources by members, decreased pain medication use in knee OA patients and lower per member per month rates with the use of AposTherapy as part of a combined treatment program,” said Jay Schechtman, MD, MBA, Chief Clinical Officer of Healthfirst.

“We’re honored and excited to have earned this vote of confidence from Healthfirst,” said Cliff Bleustein, MD, MBA, President and CEO of AposTherapy®. “AposTherapy® is uniquely positioned to help knee osteoarthritis and low back patients with temporary pain management and functional improvement, while providing clinicians with a new service offering that delivers a value-based approach to musculoskeletal conditions.”

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurer, earning the trust of 1.5 million members by offering access to affordable healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospitals, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by working closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst takes pride in being pioneers of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It has grown significantly to serve the needs of members, offering market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long island, as well as in Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About AposTherapy

AposTherapy® is an innovative, FDA-cleared, temporary treatment for knee osteoarthritis, while qualifying as a non FDA-cleared wellness device for use with other musculoskeletal conditions such as low back pain to help patients live well with such conditions. AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels. Using a patented, foot-worn medical device as part of a daily treatment program, AposTherapy® is designed to address the underlying causes of pain by temporarily shifting pressure away from impacted areas. The neuromuscular re-education of the muscles results in improvement in physical function even when not actively wearing the device. By improving body mechanics and muscular coordination, AposTherapy® has shown in clinical research that patients can achieve temporary pain relief as well as an improvement in their daily physical function.

Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

www.apostherapy.com