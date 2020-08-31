Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One with Livongo Health CEO: The combination with Teledoc presents “a massive opportunity”
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Office Officer of Livongo Health (LVGO) had a clear message:
The company has seen a major acceleration in tele-health and remote patient monitoring which ‘would’ve taken years to have occurred without this pandemic.’
Remote health monitoring will become the standard of care.
- The combination with Teledoc is “a massive [growth] opportunity”
In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, healthcare, and the soon to be combined entity with Teledoc.
