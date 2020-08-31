Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One with Livongo Health CEO: The combination with Teledoc presents “a massive opportunity”

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Office Officer of Livongo Health (LVGO) had a clear message:

  1. The company has seen a major acceleration in tele-health and remote patient monitoring which ‘would’ve taken years to have occurred without this pandemic.’
     
  2. Remote health monitoring will become the standard of care.
     
  3. The combination with Teledoc is “a massive [growth] opportunity”

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, healthcare, and the soon to be combined entity with Teledoc.

