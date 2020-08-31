Jeff Ber Featured in Exclusive Ideamensch Interview
Entrepreneur and business consultant Jeff Ber recently shared his career story and industry insights with web publication Ideamensch.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Ber, an entrepreneur and business consultant, was recently spotlighted in an exclusive Ideamensch web feature regarding his career path and experience in the industry. As an entrepreneur himself, Ber specializes in helping start-ups and small businesses craft cutting-edge strategies that facilitate sustainable growth.
The interview spotlights how Ber’s experience with testicular cancer gave him the renewed purpose and drive he needed to launch his new business. “Being diagnosed with testicular cancer was one of the most difficult things I have ever been through,” says Ber. “I had to muster up all of my strength to say, ‘I won’t let this defeat me; I am going to fight.’” Now, Ber channels that same persistent drive into fueling his own successful business.
Other topics discussed in the interview include productivity hacks that helped Ber succeed and habits that allow him to organize his day. For professionals looking to launch their own businesses, he also delivers insight on successful strategies and best practices.
Ber’s full feature can be read on the “Interviews” section of the Ideamensch website. Ideamensch is a fast-growing online publication which spotlights the backgrounds, stories, ideas, and best practices of today’s most influential business leaders.
About Jeff Ber
Jeff Ber is an entrepreneur and consultant with an extensive background in business management and analysis. After graduating from Concordia University, he accepted a role with Edward Jones where he gained skills as an Analyst. Now, with more than a decade of experience in the industry, Ber has launched his own business consulting company. Drawing from his strong background in the field, he helps small businesses and start-ups develop effective strategies for success.
Outside of his personal and professional responsibilities, Jeff Ber is also a passionate cancer awareness advocate. After defeating testicular cancer, he was empowered to continue helping those who struggle with the disease. Currently, Ber serves as the Vice President of Operations at Oneball. He attributes much of his current entrepreneurial success to the drive and persistence he gained from overcoming the disease.
