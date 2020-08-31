Kalytera Announces Change of Auditor

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") announced today that Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer/Ernst & Young Global (“E&Y”) have, at the request of the Company, resigned as auditors of the Company, effective August 20, 2020. The Company further announced that the Board of Directors has appointed BDO/BDO Israel (“BDO”) as auditors of the Company effective August 20, 2020.



Commenting on the change, the Company’s President & CEO, Robert Farrell stated: “The decision to change auditors was based solely on the Company’s need to complete its outstanding audit as soon as practicable. Scheduling issues with E&Y would have caused delays in the resumption and completion of the audit on their end, and, as a result, E&Y could not commit to complete the audit prior to October 31. BDO has committed to complete the audit by the end of September, so, for this reason the decision was made to engage BDO. Management and the Board of Directors of the Company thank E&Y for their service and look forward to completing the audit with BDO.”

The resignation of E&Y and the appointment of BDO were considered and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by both the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. There were no reservations or modified opinions in E&Y’s reports in connection with the financial statements relating to the relevant period during which E&Y was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102) between the Company and E&Y or with respect of the change. The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have reviewed the Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the letter from E&Y and the letter from BDO, all of which are posted on the Company’s SEDAR profile accessible at www.sedar.com.

