Allen Samuels’ Waterfront Texas Coast Home to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions in Partnership with Republic Ranches

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With commanding views of Redfish Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, 38 La Buena Vida Drive will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches. Currently listed for $8.75 million, the waterfront property will sell with No Reserve on September 26–30th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions for the third time,” stated Doak. “From our past experiences, I know that our firms’ combined reach will provide the best possible synergy for finding the buyer for this property. We’re looking forward to yet another successful auction in Texas.”

The Mediterranean-style villa impresses with a wide, open interior adorned with luxurious details such as a custom staircase winding around a stunning 18-foot chandelier. There’s room to roam over 11,000±-square-feet with five bedrooms and six baths, there’s ample space to host the entire family for a weekend getaway. Oversized windows and arched doorways bring the swoon-worthy views of the Gulf of Mexico inside. As artful as it is state-of-the-art, the kitchen is a chef’s dream, while the master bathroom is a roomy, spa-like retreat. On the weekends, take to the Gulf from the property’s private boat slip. Other features include a Spanish clay tile roof; a private, gated driveway; enormous metal and glass front doors; Syrian stone archways; a fireplace; soaring coffered ceilings; French doors; a master suite with an expansive spa bath; separate vanities; custom dressing rooms and walk-in closets; a soaking tub and an enormous shower——all just minutes to downtown Rockport, spectacular Gulf sport fishing, and 40 minutes from Corpus Christi International Airport.

“This home was designed with the finest materials and furnishings in mind and was built to last,” stated Donna Samuels, seller. “It’s located in one of the most prime spots along the Gulf with access to any type of recreational activity you could imagine, making it the perfect place to play host to our friends and family over the years. With its easy access to Rockport and Corpus Christi, this is a dream coastal escape.”

Just 30 miles from Corpus Christi, the property is only five miles from bustling Rockport. Renowned for its beaches, birding, and coastal fishing, this small community offers a plethora of outdoor diversions. Head to Brown & Root Flats or Estes Flats, where redfish, trout, and flounder abound—or venture out into the Gulf, just a short boat ride away. Take the ferry over to Port Aransas and Mustang Island to more than 18 miles of wide sandy beaches. This seaside enclave has plenty of shopping, galleries, and restaurants to entertain in addition to all the sportfishing, parasailing, dolphin spotting, and kayaking. Visit the Aransas Pass Lydia Ann Lighthouse, and meander through the wetlands on one of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve’s many trails.

38 La Buena Vida Drive is available for showings Thursday through Sunday from 1-4PM and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

