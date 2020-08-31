State Board Reviews Teacher Workforce as Schools Reopen

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public working session on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 5:00 pm. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

As DC Public Schools (DCPS) and most public charter schools Pre-K to 12 students begin virtual learning for Term 1 of school year 2020-2021, staffing of the teacher workforce has come to the forefront. The State Board will look into the challenges the teacher workforce is facing in reopening virtually, and examine efforts to attract, support, and retain teachers throughout Mayor Bowser’s school reopening plan.

According to the Student Advisory Committee survey, DC students grapple with accessing and utilizing technology to learn effectively from home, adjusting to grading and participation methods, communicating with their teachers, mental health issues, and more. The State Board will look into how to amplify student voice in discussions and decision-making processes to better prioritize and serve them.

Following an initial discussion at the August Working Session, the State Board will continue discussions on its Need for Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022 and how the funding will align with its mission to carry out State Board programs and initiatives.

The State Board will also continue its review of its Equity Statement and Framework, which speaks to ensuring that every student, inclusive of race, religion, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic standing, immigration status, and disability status, has the support and resources to be successful in school.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. FY2022 Need for Appropriations

VI. Equity Statement / Framework

VII. Improving Student Voice

VIII. Teacher Workforce in Virtual Reopening

IX. STAR Framework

X. Committee Reports

i. Teacher Retention

ii. Social Studies Standards

iii.Well-Rounded Education

iv. Research

v. Administrative

XI. New Business & Other Discussion

XII. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is comprised of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

