Attorney General Moody Sponsors Resolution Recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today presented a resolution to Project Save Lives recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness of drug overdose, reducing the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths and remembering those who died or suffered due to drug overdose. The resolution was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet before Attorney General Moody presented it to PSL.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am honored to sponsor this important resolution bringing awareness to the opioid epidemic that took nearly 68,000 lives in 2018 alone. As Florida’s Attorney General and the Chair of the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse, I’m working tirelessly to combat this deadly crisis, and I have remained steadfast in my commitment to provide information, resources and support for all of those affected by drug abuse. With new data suggesting a spike in overdoses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remain vigilant in our fight.“I am grateful for community-based programs like Project Save Lives that support those struggling with substance abuse. They have been a beacon of hope to many who suffer from addiction and have made a great impact in helping people get on the road to recovery. It is an honor to present them with this resolution today.”JFRD Division Chief David Castleman of Project Save Lives said, “Since its inception, the overriding mission of Project Save Lives has been simply to stop the dying. While overdose deaths have become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, PSL has only documented seven deaths among its nearly 1,300 program participants in nearly three years of existence. The program’s success can be directly attributed to the incredible vision, determination, and dedication of its founders, project management team, and clinical support staff.” Established in November 2017, PSL is a program within Duval County that provides coordinated, seamless and specialized services for the treatment of opioid addiction and misuse, thereby reducing dependence on opioid drugs and reducing opioid-related deaths. Since the program’s inception, 50% of eligible participants have consented to services. In a two-year comparative analysis, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported a 52% decrease in overdose-related responses to those participants who, in 2018, enrolled in the program.To learn more about PSL, click here.In 2019, Attorney General Moody launched DoseOfRealityFL.com, an online one-stop shop providing Floridians with easy access to vital information and resources to stop opioid abuse. The website provides information for businesses, caregivers, educators, medical professionals, parents, seniors, service members, students, veterans and more. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that 67,367 people in the U.S. died from an overdose, with 46,802 of those deaths involving opioids. Provisional data from the CDC includes 70,980 fatal overdoses in 2019 with about 1,000 more deaths likely to be added, marking a 4.8% increase from the year prior. To view a copy of the resolution Attorney General Moody sponsored and dedicated to PSL, click here.
You just read:
Attorney General Moody Sponsors Resolution Recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.