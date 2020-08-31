Enginuity Power Systems Awarded DOD Contract for Hybrid GenSet

SBIR Phase I Contract funds feasibility study for a hybrid cutting-edge portable power system

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enginuity Power Systems announced today that it was awarded a Small Business Innovative Research Contract (SBIR) from the U.S. Department of Defense (Army) for its RIHGS System, a next-generation hybrid generator targeted for use by the U.S. Army, driven by Enginuity’s patented engine technology.

The contract is for a feasibility study for the development of a new generator set (genset). The contract was awarded August 4, 2020, and the Government project Kick-Off took place Monday, August 17th.

“Receiving our first DoD contract is a historic milestone for Enginuity Power Systems,” said Lara Reyes, Director of Government Markets for the company. “The RIHGS System is state-of-the-art, and we believe will open doors for us to demonstrate our unique technologies and concepts to government agencies. The intent for hybridization of systems seeks to address Army goals to realize resiliency and standardization. This has the potential to generate significant business for Enginuity.”

Reyes said Enginuity is prepared and well positioned to complete the Phase I in time for an award of a Phase II contract in mid-2021. A Phase II contract would deliver a proof-of-concept prototype and system test and evaluation.

“Enginuity Power Systems is redefining engine and generator technology,” said Reyes. “The RIHGS System is our latest step forward, and will prove to be an exciting development.”

About Enginuity Power Systems

Enginuity Power Systems has invented the next generation of engine and generator technology with its patented four-stroke inwardly opposed piston engine. The dynamically scalable engine is ultra quiet, lightweight, 25%-30% more fuel and thermally efficient than conventional technology, and multi-fuel capable. The engine will serve as a base for consumer products that provide reliable power, even in the wake of disasters and grid interruptions.

Contact: Mike Kotwick mkotwick@9pointsmedia.com