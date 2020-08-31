AutoWeb to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, is attending the following financial conferences in September 2020:



LD Micro 500 Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, September 1st at 3:20pm ET

Webcast: https://my.webcaster4.com/guestaccess

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 10th at 11:00am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37124

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation: Monday, September 14th at 2:00pm ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/auto/1619505

Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 17th

Format: Virtual 1x1 meetings

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with AutoWeb management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About AutoWeb, Inc.

AutoWeb, Inc. provides high-quality consumer leads, clicks and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. The company also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions. The company pioneered the automotive Internet in 1995 and has since helped tens of millions of automotive consumers research vehicles; connected thousands of dealers nationwide with motivated car buyers; and has helped every major automaker market its brand online.



Investors and other interested parties can receive AutoWeb news alerts by accessing the online registration form at investor.autoweb.com/email-alerts .

Company Contact

J.P. Hannan

Chief Financial Officer

1-949-437-4651

jp.hannan@autoweb.com