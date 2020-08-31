Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AutoWeb to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, is attending the following financial conferences in September 2020:  

LD Micro 500 Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, September 1st at 3:20pm ET
Webcast: https://my.webcaster4.com/guestaccess

9th Annual Gateway Conference
Presentation: Thursday, September 10th at 11:00am ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37124

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation: Monday, September 14th at 2:00pm ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/auto/1619505

Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference
Attending: Thursday, September 17th
Format: Virtual 1x1 meetings

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with AutoWeb management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About AutoWeb, Inc.
AutoWeb, Inc. provides high-quality consumer leads, clicks and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. The company also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions. The company pioneered the automotive Internet in 1995 and has since helped tens of millions of automotive consumers research vehicles; connected thousands of dealers nationwide with motivated car buyers; and has helped every major automaker market its brand online.
  
Investors and other interested parties can receive AutoWeb news alerts by accessing the online registration form at investor.autoweb.com/email-alerts

Company Contact
J.P. Hannan
Chief Financial Officer
1-949-437-4651
jp.hannan@autoweb.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
AUTO@gatewayir.com

