August 31, 2020                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 Allen

Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

City of Lima

 

 Athens

Burr Oak Regional Water District

 

 Butler

Heather Schuster (Medicaid)

 

 Columbiana

Washington Township *

 

 Crawford

Central Joint Ambulance District

 

Crawford County

 

Whetstone Township

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Solon

 

Falandia Milligan (Medicaid)

 

Village of Moreland Hills

 

 Darke

Wayne Township

 

 Erie

City of Sandusky, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

 

 Fairfield

Fairfield County Park District

 

Village of Rushville

 

 Franklin

Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System

 

City of Upper Arlington

 

City of Westerville

 

Gahanna CIC

 

Matthew Stone (Medicaid)

 

Tamara Alexander (Medicaid)

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

 

Worthington Libraries

 

 Greene

Greene County Transit Board

 

 Hamilton

Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District

 

 Hardin

BKP Ambulance District

 

 Harrison

Rumley Township

 

 Henry

Corn City Regional Fire District

 

Melanie Schell (Medicaid)

 

 Hocking

Falls Township

 

 Holmes

Village of Nashville

 

 Jefferson

Village of Rayland

 

 Licking

Granville Union Cemetery

 

Licking County

 

Village of Granville

 

 Logan

Justin Gildow (Medicaid)

 

 Lucas

Amy Clark (Medicaid)

 

Spencer Township

 

 Madison

Ali Khaksarfard (Medicaid)

 

Sterling Joint Ambulance District

 

 Mahoning

Thomas Klosterman (Medicaid)

 

 Marion

First Consolidated Fire District

 

 Medina

Ella M. Everhard Public Library

 

Wadsworth Township

 

 Miami

Village of Fletcher

 

 Monroe

Village of Clarington

 

 Montgomery

Miami Valley Communications Council

 

Megan Lash (Medicaid)

 

 Morgan

Homer Township

 

 Ottawa

City of Port Clinton

 

Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority

 

 Pickaway

Deercreek Township

 

New Holland Union Cemetery

 

Scioto Township

 

 Portage

Village of Sugar Bush Knolls

 

 Seneca

Clinton Township

 

 Tuscarawas

City of Dover

 

 Warren

City of Lebanon

 

Massie Township

 

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties

 

 Williams

Village of Montpelier

 

Williams County Regional Port Authority

 

Williams Regional Planning Commission

 

 Wyandot

Dorcas Carey Public Library

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

