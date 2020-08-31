Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
City of Lima
Athens
Burr Oak Regional Water District
Butler
Heather Schuster (Medicaid)
Columbiana
Washington Township *
Crawford
Central Joint Ambulance District
Crawford County
Whetstone Township
Cuyahoga
City of Solon
Falandia Milligan (Medicaid)
Village of Moreland Hills
Darke
Wayne Township
Erie
City of Sandusky, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
Fairfield
Fairfield County Park District
Village of Rushville
Franklin
Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
City of Upper Arlington
City of Westerville
Gahanna CIC
Matthew Stone (Medicaid)
Tamara Alexander (Medicaid)
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
Worthington Libraries
Greene
Greene County Transit Board
Hamilton
Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District
Hardin
BKP Ambulance District
Harrison
Rumley Township
Henry
Corn City Regional Fire District
Melanie Schell (Medicaid)
Hocking
Falls Township
Holmes
Village of Nashville
Jefferson
Village of Rayland
Licking
Granville Union Cemetery
Licking County
Village of Granville
Logan
Justin Gildow (Medicaid)
Lucas
Amy Clark (Medicaid)
Spencer Township
Madison
Ali Khaksarfard (Medicaid)
Sterling Joint Ambulance District
Mahoning
Thomas Klosterman (Medicaid)
Marion
First Consolidated Fire District
Medina
Ella M. Everhard Public Library
Wadsworth Township
Miami
Village of Fletcher
Monroe
Village of Clarington
Montgomery
Miami Valley Communications Council
Megan Lash (Medicaid)
Morgan
Homer Township
Ottawa
City of Port Clinton
Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority
Pickaway
Deercreek Township
New Holland Union Cemetery
Scioto Township
Portage
Village of Sugar Bush Knolls
Seneca
Clinton Township
Tuscarawas
City of Dover
Warren
City of Lebanon
Massie Township
Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties
Williams
Village of Montpelier
Williams County Regional Port Authority
Williams Regional Planning Commission
Wyandot
Dorcas Carey Public Library
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
