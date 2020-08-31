For Immediate Release:

August 31, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation City of Lima Athens Burr Oak Regional Water District Butler Heather Schuster (Medicaid) Columbiana Washington Township * Crawford Central Joint Ambulance District Crawford County Whetstone Township Cuyahoga City of Solon Falandia Milligan (Medicaid) Village of Moreland Hills Darke Wayne Township Erie City of Sandusky, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District Fairfield Fairfield County Park District Village of Rushville Franklin Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System City of Upper Arlington City of Westerville Gahanna CIC Matthew Stone (Medicaid) Tamara Alexander (Medicaid) Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Worthington Libraries Greene Greene County Transit Board Hamilton Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District Hardin BKP Ambulance District Harrison Rumley Township Henry Corn City Regional Fire District Melanie Schell (Medicaid) Hocking Falls Township Holmes Village of Nashville Jefferson Village of Rayland Licking Granville Union Cemetery Licking County Village of Granville Logan Justin Gildow (Medicaid) Lucas Amy Clark (Medicaid) Spencer Township Madison Ali Khaksarfard (Medicaid) Sterling Joint Ambulance District Mahoning Thomas Klosterman (Medicaid) Marion First Consolidated Fire District Medina Ella M. Everhard Public Library Wadsworth Township Miami Village of Fletcher Monroe Village of Clarington Montgomery Miami Valley Communications Council Megan Lash (Medicaid) Morgan Homer Township Ottawa City of Port Clinton Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority Pickaway Deercreek Township New Holland Union Cemetery Scioto Township Portage Village of Sugar Bush Knolls Seneca Clinton Township Tuscarawas City of Dover Warren City of Lebanon Massie Township Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties Williams Village of Montpelier Williams County Regional Port Authority Williams Regional Planning Commission Wyandot Dorcas Carey Public Library

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111