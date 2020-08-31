Powerful Sky Model, Adaptive Environment Sampling and Over 75 New Materials Now Available for Artists and Designers

/EIN News/ -- PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Czech releases Corona Renderer 6 for 3ds Max, a new update that packs more realism, faster rendering and simpler workflows into six new main features. By addressing everything from foam to the sky, Corona Renderer 6 opens up a new level of creative control for artists and designers who want to make their 3D objects and environments stand out.

A new Sky Model can now accurately depict twilight and dawn, now providing gorgeous results down to 2.85 degrees (or roughly 5.4 sun diameters) below the horizon. Because this model is fully procedural, it is also easy to animate, enabling the simple creation of time-lapse sunrises and sunsets. Multiple skies/suns can be also added to any scene, so artists can toggle through options like dusk and afternoon using LightMix.

With the Adaptive Environment Sampler, artists can access cleaner, more accurate environment lighting without adding skylight portals. Noise levels are now 2x better, with some tests showing 9x in special cases.

Corona Renderer 6 also comes with a massive Material Library update that brings 78 additional archviz-ready assets to designers looking for even more photoreal options they can drag-and-drop into their scenes. Three new categories have been added including flooring, carpet and ceramic tiles, along with 13 new additions to the previous concrete library.

Other New Features Include :

New Bloom and Glare Controls – New lens effects allow greater realism and creativity with the inclusion of lens dust, scratches and more.





– New lens effects allow greater realism and creativity with the inclusion of lens dust, scratches and more. Texture Randomization – Automatically remove tiling artifacts with the new option in the UVWRandomizer for more believability across a scene.





– Automatically remove tiling artifacts with the new option in the UVWRandomizer for more believability across a scene. Phoenix FD Foam Support – Simulate/render foam for more realistic water features (fountains, hot tubs), flowing liquids and more.

To try Corona Renderer 6 for 3ds Max now, please visit the Chaos Czech website.

Pricing/Availability

Corona Renderer 6 is available now for 3ds Max 2013-2021 (64-bit). Pricing is subscription-based, with monthly rates set at $28.50 and yearly rates at $330. A free 45-day commercial trial is also available at: https://corona-renderer.com/download.

About Chaos Czech

Chaos Czech are the creators of Corona Renderer, a high-performance photorealistic rendering engine. Chaos Czech is a leader in architectural visualization software, where it offers a simple, yet powerful approach for professional artists. Chaos Czech continues to bring this approach to its development of new tools and technologies for architectural visualization, VFX and broadcast. Chaos Czech, a Chaos Group company, is headquartered in Prague.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

