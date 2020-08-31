RocketFuel Blockchain Engages IR Specialists Force Wealth

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based check-out technologies for eCommerce and brick and mortar retailers, today announced it has engaged investor relations specialists, Force Wealth. Representing the world’s largest community of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, Foundations, and Endowments, Force Wealth will be sharing RocketFuel’s story with this community in upcoming webinars along with other events and activities. Details will be announced soon.



Gert Funk, RocketFuel’s CEO, stated: “We are excited to be working with Force Wealth as we continue to build our secure blockchain-based digital payments platform. We believe that Force’s strong ties with the top family offices in the U.S. and internationally will bring us critical exposure with the type of sophisticated tech investors that can help propel our company to a leadership position in the digital payments space.”

Steven Saltzstein, CEO of Force Wealth, commented, “Privacy and data security are of the utmost concern among Ultra High Net Worth Individuals as more transactions are being conducted online. RocketFuel’s innovation in this area is sure to be of great interest to investors in our network who understand very well the need for their sophisticated blockchain technology. We look forward to introducing RocketFuel to potential investors around the world.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. is developing blockchain-based technologies to bring highly efficient check-out and privacy protection solutions to eCommerce and brick and mortar merchants and their customers.

The blockchain technologies developed by RocketFuel are designed to focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of data breach while increasing the speed, the security and the ease of use. RocketFuel believes that users of its technologies will be able to enjoy seamless check-out and forget about the clunky cart paradigm of the past. We also believe merchants will be able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that may be unavailable in present day eCommerce sites. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.rocketfuelblockchain.com .

About FORCE Wealth

Force Wealth works with Ultra High Net worth Individuals, their Foundations, and Endowments by introducing them to leaders of public companies looking for open market buyers and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. Force Wealth is constantly bringing unique opportunities and information to their community of investors and makes connections by actively seeking out best-in-class companies for introduction. In addition, their elite peer-to-peer community brings individuals, endowments and foundations together, facilitating co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.