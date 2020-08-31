Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CDPHP Named Top Large Employer in NY's Capital Region

Albany-based health plan marks twelve consecutive years on the Best Companies list

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is the top large employer in the Capital Region and among the best in New York state, according to the Best Companies to Work for in New York. The rankings were revealed during a recent virtual event.

The list is compiled by Best Companies Group in conjunction with the New York State Society of Human Resource Management. Companies make the list based on workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which was open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

“Earlier this year, the world changed before our very eyes. To say CDPHP employees persevered over hardship would be the understatement of the century. From home, they continued to show up, each and every day – and they exceeded all of my expectations. I am truly humbled to lead this great team.” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP.

CDPHP employees enjoy comprehensive and flexible benefits, tuition reimbursement, leadership development, virtual wellness programming, and the ability to pursue numerous community service opportunities.

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

 

###

Ali Skinner
CDPHP
518-605-4497
ali.skinner@cdphp.com

