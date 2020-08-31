How to Create Your DIY Dream Closet

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Creating the closet of your dreams could be in closer reach than you may think if you’re willing to take matters into your own hands. With a little creative inspiration and some basic DIY skills, you may be surprised by the stylish space you can design by yourself.



Start with a vision

Creating the perfect closet space begins with your ideas. Think about the details such as how you want the space to look and the amount and type of storage you need. Envision everything from colors and finishes to the physical shape.

Get practical

Once you’ve dreamed up your ideal closet, compare your ideas with the space you have available and adjust your plans to fit your footprint and budget. This step allows you to get creative with ways to maximize your space and use every available inch to create a closet that gives you the function and aesthetic you desire.

Create closet zones

An envy-worthy closet isn’t just a stunning space, it integrates functional elements so seamlessly that they blend right into the design. When it comes to storage, a stylish and easy-to-assemble system like ClosetMaid’s SuiteSymphony balances form and function in almost any space. This tower-based closet system, which can be a perfect option for projects on tighter budgets, combines multiple tower sizes and corner units to create a completely custom DIY closet system. The system also accommodates a wide range of accessories for more customization such as stylish doors and drawers, angled shoe shelves, jewelry trays and tie and belt racks.

Pay attention to details

It’s not just the structure that can bring your dream closet to life; little touches can add up in a big way. Upgrade your light fixture, for example, and look for other ways to personalize the space for a look that’s all yours, such as shelving to display treasured photos or keepsakes, or a spot on the wall for a vision board to draw inspiration from as you begin each day.

Keep color in mind

Introduce light and personality into your closet with rich color and style. Add accent color on the walls behind your clothes or incorporate color with the structural elements. For example, the SuiteSymphony line offers several color options, including on-trend finishes like Graphite Grey and Midnight Brown.

Find more inspiration for creating your dream closet yourself at closetmaid.com/suitesymphony.

