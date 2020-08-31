Jeffrey Gitchel Launches New Website
New website highlights articles informed by the seasoned attorney’s knowledge and experiencePITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning to practice after a short break to handle family and personal matters, Attorney Jeffrey Gitchel launched a website that introduces visitors to his background and features articles that rely on his legal expertise.
For over 20 years, Jeffrey Gitchel has worked as an attorney handling civil litigation, corporate governance, commercial matters, and trademark and copyright issues. He has recently been featured in articles about the impact of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act on international business, in Market Business News, legal considerations when using social media in EconoTimes, and the ins and outs of copyright law in LA Progressive.
About Jeffrey Gitchel
Jeffrey Gitchel is a seasoned attorney with 20 years of experience handling the diverse challenges that may confront a business. He began practicing law at K&L Gates before moving on to serve as senior counsel for Bayer Corporation.
