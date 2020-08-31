Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,143 in the last 365 days.

Jeffrey Gitchel Launches New Website

New website highlights articles informed by the seasoned attorney’s knowledge and experience

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning to practice after a short break to handle family and personal matters, Attorney Jeffrey Gitchel launched a website that introduces visitors to his background and features articles that rely on his legal expertise.

For over 20 years, Jeffrey Gitchel has worked as an attorney handling civil litigation, corporate governance, commercial matters, and trademark and copyright issues. He has recently been featured in articles about the impact of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act on international business, in Market Business News, legal considerations when using social media in EconoTimes, and the ins and outs of copyright law in LA Progressive.

For more information, visit https://jeffreygitchel.com.

About Jeffrey Gitchel

Jeffrey Gitchel is a seasoned attorney with 20 years of experience handling the diverse challenges that may confront a business. He began practicing law at K&L Gates before moving on to serve as senior counsel for Bayer Corporation.

Jeffrey Gitchel
Attorney
"..."
email us here

You just read:

Jeffrey Gitchel Launches New Website

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.