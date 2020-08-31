ARES Security Selected as Finalist in AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, VA, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Base of the Future initiative, the U.S. Air Force (USAF) has an opportunity to start from the ground up and create an installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence. As the USAF builds new and restores existing installations, they can examine and improve existing security and defense systems that protect the people and critical resources they house. The specific focus of the AFWERX Base of the Future challenge is to support the rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base, which was wiped out by Hurricane Michael. There is a Military Construction budget of $3 billion to rebuild Tyndall into the Base of the Future. In addition, millions of dollars are spent on Base Defense and Security across the DoD.

A record-breaking 1,500+ submissions were received by AFWERX from both large and small businesses. ARES Security demonstrated to the USAF how the AVERT® digital twin and lifecycle of AVERT software can transform Base Security increasing security effectiveness while reducing costs. ARES Security was one of 92 selected finalists and ended up in the top 25 of all submissions.

ARES Security provides a life cycle solution for Base Security and Defense that combines the power of modeling, simulation, virtualization, sensor fusion, common operational picture and AI to provide the tools that the Base of the Future needs to Assess, Train, and Respond to incidents. AVERT Physical Security creates a 3D digital twin of the Base and simulates any threat against any response to improve security effectiveness and optimize cost. AVERT Virtual Tabletop and AVERT Virtual Reality Training transforms exercises and training into a virtual experience to fine tune responses and improve results. AVERT C2 integrates sensors, alarms, and AVERT AI into a common operational picture to support rapid, effective response. AVERT Mission Planning and Operations provides the Base Defense Operations Center mission planning and control for Ghost Robotics' quadrupeds, a 4 legged robotic dog, which can be used in security tasks such as surveillance, inspection, mobile sensor, etc. thus allowing airmen to be repurposed against the highest priority tasks.

With Tyndall AFB as the starting point, the ultimate goal of the Base of the Future Challenges is to see new and innovative ideas implemented across installations worldwide, improving base technology and security, and the lives of Airmen, their families, and USAF personnel. AFWERX noted on behalf of Tyndall AFB Project Management Office stakeholders, other DoD entities, and themselves: “We’d like to congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise.” Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security noted: “It is time to harness the power of modeling, simulation, virtual reality, and AI technology to transform security operations in ways that improve the security effectiveness of response plans and reduce costs in the face of increasing challenges from adversaries. ARES Security is committed to champion the change made possible through AVERT.”

