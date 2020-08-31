Vicon Releases Upgraded Thermal Sensor Models for Groundbreaking 360-Degree Surveillance

Innovative Thermal Sensor Series Comprises a 360-Degree Surveillance Solution That Combines Powerful High-End Thermal Technology With High-Resolution PTZs for Unparalleled Perimeter Protection

Hauppauge, NY, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Vicon ( www.vicon-security.com ), a designer and manufacturer of video surveillance, access control software and hardware and cameras, and a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) - a leading technology company, has released its highly advanced updated Thermal Sensor models. The innovative thermal sensor series is a 360-degree surveillance solution that combines powerful high-end thermal technology with high-resolution PTZs (pan/tilt/zoom) for unparalleled perimeter protection in wide-open spaces like power stations, airports, corrections facilities, construction sites, and other secure facilities.



The VTR-3000 series is a cutting-edge, cost-effective model designed for small to medium sized facilities with a range of up to 250 meters. This series ideal for private airports and manufacturing plants, ensuring nothing goes unnoticed. The VTR-6000 series covers vast areas up to 500 meters and is ideal for larger applications such as construction sites, large commercial airports and more.

Both series can be used day or night and are rich with upgraded features such as enhanced analytics for fire detection and equipment temperature monitoring. Just one thermal sensor can replace up to 8 traditional cameras, and with the newly built-in TRIA, provides many cost-effective options to its users. This series also features exceptional improvements made to image clarity and detection, reducing false positives so time and energy is well spent. Lastly, an improved exterior design reduces the amount of moving parts, reducing the potential for replacing parts.

“These new upgraded Thermal Sensor models are a highly anticipated addition to our camera portfolio as many of our critical infrastructure clients like airports and correctional facilities are looking for cost-effective and comprehensive solutions to enhance their perimeter surveillance systems. This solution allows facilities to monitor more area with fewer cameras in a more comprehensive and economical way than ever before. The VTR series is a key differentiating product that allows us to deliver unique, innovative, end-to-end solutions to our clients,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex.

The Thermal Sensor Series is now available for purchase by contacting sales@vicon-security.com . For more information about the Thermal Sensor or other Vicon products please visit www.vicon-security.com .

About Vicon Industries, Inc.:

Vicon…Simple Solutions for a Complex World

Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading provider of mission-critical security surveillance systems. Today we are focused on providing solutions that have been engineered not just for performance and features, but for simplicity in deployment, operation and maintenance. Our goal is to serve as a valued security technology partner to our customers by reducing security solution complexity, ensuring a superior experience and future proofing our solutions. Vicon and its leading-edge systems are trusted by a customer base that spans the globe, representing every type of industry. Learn more about the Thermal Sensor model series on our website here . These cameras are in stock and ready to ship.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is a leading technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.

www.cemtrex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Chris Tyson Executive Vice President – MZ North America Direct: 949-491-8235 CETX@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us General Inquiries sales@vicon-security.com sales@cemtrex.com