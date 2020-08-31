ProcessUnity Recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

ProcessUnity Receives Highest Score in the Vendor Risk Management Solution Use Case for the Third Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that it received the highest score for the Vendor Risk Management Solution use case in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools1 report for the third consecutive year. The report, written by Gartner analysts Joanne Spencer and Edward Weinstein, evaluates the capabilities of IT Vendor Risk Management Tools providers and delivers product ratings and scores of key capabilities across use cases.



“We are thrilled that Gartner has recognized our solution with one of the highest use case scores in the latest Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report for the third year in a row,” said Sean Cronin, chief executive officer, ProcessUnity. “We help our customers mitigate risk every day, and we believe our scores validate our position as a market leader with the technical strength of our Third-Party Risk Management platform and high praise from our customers.”

Gartner’s research examines the ability of Vendor Risk Management software solutions to address three use cases that are based on the delivery requirements most often expressed by Gartner clients.

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management (VRM) streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that helps ensure compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free up risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

1Gartner “Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools” by Joanne Spencer and Edward Weinstein, August 24, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management , protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com .

