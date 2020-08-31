Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Participation in September Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab, will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual conferences in September. Details of the virtual conferences are as follows:

Citi’s 15th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference
Presentation: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. ET

JP Morgan’s Women’s Leadership Conference
Presentation Event: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Webcast or external link of the company presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China’s pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in our focus areas. Zai Lab’s vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab
Billy Cho, CFO
+86 137 6151 2501
billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006 ext. 315 / 364
rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Pete Rahmer / Mike Zanoni
Endurance Advisors, on behalf of Zai Lab
415-515-9763 / 610-442-8570
prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com / mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com

