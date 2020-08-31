Pretivm Announces Leadership Change

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces that Tom S.Q. Yip, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be departing the Company on October 30, 2020 or such earlier date as may be mutually agreed. Further, Pretivm is pleased to announce that Matthew Quinlan will be joining the Company on September 9, 2020 as Vice President, Finance and, following Mr. Yip’s departure, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Yip will continue to assist in his current role until his departure, in order to ensure an orderly transition.



Mr. Yip joined the Company in February of 2011 as a member of its Board of Directors, stepping down from that role in 2015 to join Pretivm’s management as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).

“I would like to thank Tom for his loyal service over the last nine years with the Company,” said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm. “Tom was a key member of the leadership team that successfully transitioned the Company from exploration and development to a mid-tier gold producer and I wish him much success in his future endeavours.”

Mr. Quinlan has 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets and the global mining industry. Most recently, he served as the interim CFO of Trevali Mining Corporation and prior thereto, as the CFO of Dominion Diamond Corporation, one of the world’s largest diamond mining companies. Over the course of a fifteen-year career in investment banking, he acted as lead advisor/underwriter in over $40 billion of transactions in the global mining industry and was Managing Director and Co-head of CIBC’s Global Mining investment banking group. Mr. Quinlan holds a BSc. (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering with Business Finance from University College London and The London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

“I am delighted to welcome Matt to the Pretivm team and am confident that his successful leadership and extensive mining industry and finance experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on Pretivm’s success,” said Mr. Perron.

“I’m excited to be joining Pretivm and look forward to working alongside Jacques and the rest of the team to further unlock value of the Company’s business,” said Mr. Quinlan.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

