Recce Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Graham as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY Australia, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed James Graham to the role of Chief Executive Officer.



“James has demonstrated innate entrepreneurial and commercial skills that have been instrumental to the expansion of the Company,” said Recce Pharmaceuticals Non-Executive Chairman Dr. John Prendergast. “As James takes on his new role, the Board is confident in his ability to drive growth of the company’s expanding commercial opportunities and clinical initiatives. James’ appointment reflects his significant contributions to the business with an array of opportunities we are most excited about, now and into the future.”

Mr. Graham has a background in marketing, business development and commercialisation of early stage technologies. He will continue to serve as a Director on the Board.

Chief Executive Officer James Graham said, “Our business has long been a sum of all parts and it is my privilege to lead such an oustanding team. With several critical nearterm milestones pending, including the commencement of our Phase I clinical trial, a Western Australia Health Department Topical Burns Wound Study submission and SARS-CoV-2 antiviral studies active around the world—it’s a promising time for our business. I look forward to working with the team to build on the Company’s progress in the pursuit to unlock the full clinical and commercial potential in the time ahead.”

The key terms and conditions of Mr. Graham’s appointment are set out in Attachment 1.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline is unique and comprised of broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotics RECCE® 327 and RECCE® 435, and RECCE® 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively.

Patented lead candidate RECCE® 327 has been developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria – including their superbug forms. Recce’s new antibiotic compound, RECCE® 435, has been formulated for oral use.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE® technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Attachment 1 – Mr James Graham - Key Terms and Conditions of Employment

Effective Date 28 August 2020 Term Appointment on an on-going basis

subject to termination by either party. Fixed Remuneration $300,000 per annum comprising

base salary and superannuation Short/Long Term Incentives Any short or long term incentives will

be considered by the Company’s

Nomination and Remuneration

Committee, and will be announced to

the market when any such incentive

is put in place. Termination and Notice Mr Graham may terminate the

Employment at any time and for any

reason by giving to the Company 2

months’ notice in writing. The Company may terminate the

Employment at any time and for any

reason by giving Mr Graham 6

months’ notice in writing.





Executive Director Media & Investor Relations (AU) Media & Investor Relations (USA) James Graham Andrew Geddes Meredith Sosulski, PhD Recce Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. CityPR LifeSci Communications +61 (02) 8075 4585 +61 (02) 9267 4511 +1 929 469 3851 james.graham@recce.com.au ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au msosulski@lifescicomms.com



