Siyata Mobile Signs Distribution Agreement with Insight

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an agreement with Insight , a NASDAQ listed Fortune 500 US distribution company offering innovative solutions to support the modern workforce by simplifying device management for distribution of the Company’s cellular booster line of business.



Insight is committed to creating meaningful connections to help their clients’ businesses run smoother and smarter. Some of its solutions include cloud and data center transformation, supply chain optimization, providing digital innovation, and creating a connected workforce for collaboration.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are very pleased to partner with Insight to enter new US customers as part of our objective to become a leading global vendor of innovative cellular devices for enterprise customers. We are aligned with Insight and their commitment to seamlessly connect people wherever and whenever they work with technology and services that enhance collaboration.”

According to a recent BNN Bloomberg article , the growth of remote work has been steady at roughly 10% a year until now. The pandemic crisis has forced millions of Americans to set up offices at home.

The Uniden® U60C 4G and Uniden® U65C 4G are solutions that are proven to significantly increase cellular signals at work offices and homes. These models can connect up to 30 cellular devices and improve signals in troubled zones up to 4,000 square feet. The Uniden® UM50 4G solution is proven to significantly increase the cellular signal while the customer is traveling in a vehicle either in rural areas, or in urban areas where the cellular signal is mostly blocked by nearby buildings. Users can easily install these cellular signal booster kits on their own and will immediately have crystal clear phone calls and lightning fast data speeds.

Uniden cellular booster kits are available at unidencellular.ca and unidencellular.com , and at numerous online retailers.

Update on Q2 Financial Filings

The Company wishes to provide an update with respect to the filing of the interim financial statements and related MD&A with respect to the interim period ended June 30, 2020. The Company will invoke the British Columbia Securities Commission BC Instrument 51-515 ("BCI 51-515") extending deadlines to file financial statements and MD&A's. Pursuant to BCI 51-515, the Company is relying on the relief therein for its financial statements for the interim financial period ended June 30, 2020, as required by Section 4.3 of National Instrument 51-102 and the related MD&A as required by section 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102.

The Company estimates that the interim financial statements and the related MD&A will be filed no later than September 30, 2020.

Until the Company has filed and announced the required financial statements and related MD&A, all management and other insiders are subject to the Company's share trading and black-out policy that reflects the principals in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 that were filed on June 30, 2020 other than what has been previously disclosed by the Company.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables enterprise workers and private customers to amplify their cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

